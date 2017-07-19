Kim Zolciak Confirms Return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

She’s back! Kim Zolciak confirmed her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 18.

“FINALLY! After many months of negotiations, I’m happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done!” she wrote. “I’m coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA.”

The reality TV star, 39, added that she will also continue filming her own series, Don’t Be Tardy, and will be a part-time member of the Housewives cast. “Since you all have made my OWN show such a huge success, I’ve decided to continue to carry that instead of carrying a peach!” she concluded. “See you soon bitches! #CANTWAIT #2ShowsSameNetwork #Blessed #SeeUAtLeastHalfTheSeason #MoreThenAFriendLessThanFulltime”

Us Weekly reported back in April that Zolciak was in negotiations to return to the Bravo hit for its 10th season, albeit “in a smaller role.”

The mom of six made a name for herself on RHOA when it debuted in 2008, leaving the series during its fifth season in 2012 to star in her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy.

NeNe Leakes is also returning to the show for season 10 and will appear “in a majority of the season’s episodes,” a production source told Us Weekly last month.

Expect fireworks when the show returns — Zolciak has already taken aim at Kenya Moore on social media after the former beauty queen, 46, said in a radio interview in May that the “Tardy for the Party” singer was coming back to the show because she needed money.

“Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season,” Zolciak warned.

