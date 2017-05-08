Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Son Kash's Dog Bite in TV Interview

He's making progress! Kim Zolciak opened up about her son Kash's dog bite when she dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 7. Watch the video above!
"He's doing awesome, thank you for asking," the Don't Be Tardy star, 38, said. "He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix."
I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child ❤ The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress. 😍Again he will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well. He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him 🙊 I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE'S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference. 💋 P.S. the nurse in this pic Danielle walked the halls with me, reassured me and found me a staircase (I avoid elevators) and was so sweet to us! Thank you Danielle (if you are reading this) 😉 GOD is sooo Good!
Zolciak didn't go into further detail about what exactly happened, though. "[We've] been advised not to [talk about it] at this point," she added.
Late last month, Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, rushed their 4-year-old to the emergency room following the attack. On May 2, she shared via Instagram that he was doing "amazingly."
Despite the injury, Zolciak says that Kash is still an animal lover. "I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats," she said.
Zolciak and Biermann, 31, also share KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. (Additionally, Biermann adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, whom she had in a previous relationship.) When asked on WWHL if she wants more kids, she replied: "I sometimes get that itch… We fixed that but we could always reverse real fast or do another option."
