Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Son Kash's Dog Bite in TV Interview

He's making progress! Kim Zolciak opened up about her son Kash's dog bite when she dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 7. Watch the video above!

"He's doing awesome, thank you for asking," the Don't Be Tardy star, 38, said. "He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix."

Zolciak didn't go into further detail about what exactly happened, though. "[We've] been advised not to [talk about it] at this point," she added.

Late last month, Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, rushed their 4-year-old to the emergency room following the attack. On May 2, she shared via Instagram that he was doing "amazingly."

Despite the injury, Zolciak says that Kash is still an animal lover. "I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats," she said.

Zolciak and Biermann, 31, also share KJ, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. (Additionally, Biermann adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, whom she had in a previous relationship.) When asked on WWHL if she wants more kids, she replied: "I sometimes get that itch… We fixed that but we could always reverse real fast or do another option."

