We sure hope Chateau Sheree has security! Kim Zolciak makes an epic return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and gets into a heated screaming match with Kenya Moore, as seen in a new midseason trailer for the hit Bravo show.



In the clip (which you can watch in all its drama-filled glory above), Zolciak, 38, and Moore, 46, do not mince words when they approach each other at mutual pal Sheree Whitfield’s long-awaited housewarming party.



While it’s unclear what inspired their latest squabble, Moore is clearly peeved by Zolciak’s presence. When the “Gone With the Wind Fabulous” singer sees the RHOA alum — who left the series in 2013 after five seasons and launched her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy — she fires off a series of insults. (Both women appeared together on season 5 of RHOA.)

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” the former Miss USA yells at Zolciak, whose NFL star husband, Kroy Biermann, is currently a free agent.



Of course, the mom of six claps back by taking aim at Moore’s unfulfilled wish to become a mother, as well as her recent split from boyfriend Matt Jordan.

“Bitch, you want to be me. You want to have a baby, you can’t,” Zolciak spews. “You want to have a man, you f--king don’t. Bye."



Naturally, Moore makes an attempt to have the last word and throws one more jibe at her enemy, making fun of her plump pout. “I know I’m not a duck … like your lips,” she tells the plastic surgery enthusiast.

To see how Zolciak responds — and a whole lot more drama from the other ladies of the ATL! — watch the video above. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.



