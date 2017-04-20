She's had it. Kris Jenner is livid over Caitlyn Jenner's upcoming new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and says exactly how she feels about it in Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch what she says in the video above!

In a sneak peek, the 61-year-old momager discusses her former spouse with daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. "I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time," Kris says.

"But yet, he stayed married to you the longest. So, it doesn't make sense," Kim, 36, chimes in.

"None of it makes sense," Kris replies. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?"

As Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week, the famous family is "upset" about the book, which hits shelves on April 25. "Cait's talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview," an insider told Us. "They’re tired of being caught off guard."

The former Olympian, 67, who transitioned from male to female in 2015, claims in the book that Kris knew about her gender identity when they were married. Kris denies that.

"I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand.' And then, all through the book, 'Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'" Kris recalls to Kim and Khloe, 32, on KUWTK. "I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing. I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s--t. So, I'm done."

Kim and Khloe are sympathetic to their mom. The Selfish author says that "Caitlyn has every right to feel however she feels," but she's confused why Kris continues to be dragged into the situation.

"I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life," Kris says in the clip. "I'm not gonna be used as a person who benefits someone else's life just to make them look better. I just can't sit back and be an enabler anymore."

KUWTK airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.



