A family divided! The Sunday, June 4, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filled with more tension than we’ve ever seen from the usually tight-knit family.

After reading former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner’s book, The Secrets of My Life, Kim Kardashian went on a speaking tour of sorts, approaching different family members and slamming the memoir.

Caitlyn Says She’ll “Always Love” Kris

While the episode mainly revolved around the fallout from Caitlyn’s book, it started with a brief cameo from the Olympian herself. We saw Caitlyn as she met up with daughter Kendall Jenner and Jay Leno to talk cars in a brief but lighthearted segment.

Then the show quickly transitioned to Kim meeting up with Caitlyn to ask for a copy of her not-yet-released book. Caitlyn said of her currently strained relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, “I’ll always love her. … We’ll always have 23 years of our lives.” The transgender activist then defended her writing saying, “I have to be honest.”

Kim Slams Caitlyn’s Parenting

After reading the book Kim immediately sat down with sister Kourtney Kardashian to vent about her frustrations. She dismissed Caitlyn’s claim that being in the closet led her to struggle with the responsibilities of being a parent, saying, “Grow up and say, ‘I didn’t call my kids.’”

Kim Implies Caitlyn Wouldn’t Be Famous Without the Kardashians

Kim then addressed the Olympic gold medallist’s cultural relevance, implying she’d be much more obscure had it not been for Kris and the Kardashians’ influence. Kim explained, “Honey, no one knew who you were for the last few decades. We brought you more life. You know, the show’s not called Keeping up With the Jenners.”

Kim continued her tirade against the memoir, saying, “Why do you wanna be part of the family if you’re just gonna talk s--t?” Kourtney chimed in, calling the entire endeavor “pathetic.”

Kim then visited mom Kris to delve a bit deeper into her problems with the book. Kris defended herself against Caitlyn’s claims that she hoarded money, saying, “[Caitlyn] never paid a bill from 1972 [onward] ... You’re talking about me hoarding money when we didn’t even have it.”

Kris Insists Caitlyn Didn’t Tell Her the Truth

Kris then implied that Caitlyn should have told her about her gender identity prior to getting married. Kris ranted, “I said to Cait, ‘You were married before. How did you and your last wife break up? … Cait could have told me the story that she writes about in the book which is, ‘Gee, Linda [Thompson] got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria.”

She continued, “Why wouldn’t you just have told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman.” It appeared that Kris was now openly upset with her ex for not coming out prior to their marriage.

Kim Says Caitlyn “F--ked Everyone Over”

Kim then declared, “She literally started three families with three different people and f--ked everyone over.”

She added, “Cait just has no decency toward my mom whatsoever … I don’t think my mom has to try anymore.”

Kim Defends Claims That Kris Jenner “Knew”

Kris then visited Kendall at her home and continued her critique of Caitlyn’s book. This time, however, Kim addressed Caitlyn’s statement that Kris knew of Caitlyn’s gender identity for years prior to her coming out.

Kim said, “You’re making it seem like Kris knew ‘I’m transgender.’ … You know what? She was 30 years old, she loved you, she probably didn’t even know what you meant.”

Kendall Says Her Dad Is “Pushing Herself Away”

Kendall appeared upset, saying that Caitlyn shouldn’t “diss” the Kardashian name in her book. The supermodel admitted, “What upset me the most … is what she had said about my family … In the end of the day, she raised the Kardashians … She’s really pushing herself further and further away from all of us.”

Kris Slams Caitlyn’s Parenting

Then Kendall, in a conversation with Kris, explained of Caitlyn’s writing, “I don’t think it’s purposeful lying.” Kris tried to explain the implications of Caitlyn’s accusations saying, “Your children are gonna read this book about their grandparents and have a story that is fabricated.”

Kris then slammed Caitlyn’s parenting saying, “She walked away from four of her kids then turned around and blamed it on me.” The episode culminated in Kendall saying in a testimonial, “I’ll always love my dad.”

Tell Us: What do think of Kim and Kris’ critiques of Caitlyn’s memoir?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!