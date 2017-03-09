So much to keep up with! Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 13 will highlight Kim’s scary Paris robbery, Kourtney and Scott’s tumultuous relationship and more, as seen in a teaser trailer released on Thursday, March 9.

The minute-long clip features several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan speaking to the challenges of fame over the driving beats of Kanye West’s hit “FML” off his 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

“My career is about being vulnerable and sharing my life with people,” Khloé intones over a clip of her and Kourtney posing on the red carpet. “Being in the public eye is pretty crazy,” younger sister Kendall Jenner adds as she and sister Kylie answer an interviewer’s questions at an event.

But the most dramatic moments of the trailer come in the aftermath of Kim’s October robbery at her Paris apartment. In the clip, the 36-year-old reality star breaks down in tears with her sisters gathered around her. (In October, a spokesperson for E! told Us that filming for the hit reality show had been placed on hiatus; by the end of November, however, the family was back to filming.)

“As a mom, you want to see your kids safe,” matriarch Kris Jenner says in voiceover. As for Kourtney, Kris’ oldest daughter, her main hurdle this season seems to be her complicated relationship with ex Scott Disick.

Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

At one point in the clip, the pair look at each other lovingly. But in the next moment, the family discovers that Disick, 33, brought another woman to Costa Rica — where the clan was enjoying a family vacation. “It’s never going to work out,” an adamant Kourtney, 37, says.

In summary, “Everything has changed, but we can’t be afraid, we can’t let people scare us into not living our lives,” Kim, 36, says. Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip above to see what other drama to expect in the upcoming season!

Season 13 kicks off on Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. ET on E!

