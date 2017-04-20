Kyle Richards' new show is coming together! American Woman, a half-hour Paramount Network dramedy that is inspired by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's upbringing, begins production this week, the network announced on Thursday, April 20.



The series centers on Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone), a mother raising her two daughters in 1970s Los Angeles after ending her marriage. Along the way, Bonnie leans on her pals Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) as they navigate their glamorous but turbulent new world.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

American Woman, which counts the Life Is Not a Reality Show author, 48, as a co-executive producer, was created by John Riggi (30 Rock) and executive produced by John Wells (ER). As fans know, Richards' real-life siblings include older sister Kim Richards and half-sister Kathy Hilton; Kyle and Kim's parents, Kathleen and Kenneth, split up in 1972.

Richards has posted frequently to social media about the upcoming show. "I'm so excited & proud to be doing such an exciting TV project with the beautiful & talented @aliciasilverstone #americanwoman #dreamscometrue," she wrote on Instagram in August.

American Woman is set to premiere in 2018.

