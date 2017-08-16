Kylie Jenner doesn’t want to be in a relationship with the world. In a new Life of Kylie sneak peek, the reality star lays in bed with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, and best friend Jordyn Woods who attempt to cheer her up following a breakup.



“We’ve gotta do something,” Caitlyn says in a preview of the Sunday, August 20, episode. “You can’t sit around here and mope.”

In a confessional, Kylie, 20, explains that the attention on her romantic life gets to her. “The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that its blasted all over the internet,” she says. "You have to hear about other peoples opinions on who you’re with. That’s a lot.”

“You cannot win with the Internet,” she continues in the clip. "There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity."

Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Tyga called it quits in April after nearly three years of dating. The makeup mogul moved on shortly after with rapper Travis Scott, after the two were seen getting cozy at Coachella.

“They are spending a lot of time together. They’re serious! She’s really into him and has known him for a long time. Her family really likes him,” a source told Us Weekly of the new couple in June. “Kendall has also been friends with him for years.”

Tyga, 27, recently opened up about the damaging effects public opinion had on their relationship. "She's younger than me and she's dealing with perception. I'm older so I can deal with perception,” the “Rack City” rapper told The Breakfast Club on July 20. “But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!