Single and loving it! After splitting up with Tyga, Kylie Jenner is happier than ever.



In a sneak peek from the Sunday, August 27, episode of Life with Kylie, the E! reality star opens up about her post-breakup life while getting her makeup done for the 2017 Met Gala. “I've had more fun this past month than I have in like years," Jenner, 20, explains. "Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day."



The 27-year-old rapper had been living at the lip kit maven’s Hidden Hills mansion until he moved out in April 2017 after they called it quits. The on-and-off again couple, who began dating in 2014, first split in May 2016, then reunited a month later.



"Now it's like, I feel like I can be more myself," Jenner continues. "I feel way more free. I'm just like really, genuinely happy right now." It seems the feeling is mutual. “I have love for her but I'm not in love with her no more,” Tyga explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club in July.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott, 25, who she was first spotted with at Coachella in April. The two seem to be getting serious, even getting matching butterfly tattoo together in June. "Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal," a source exclusively told Us Weekly of their romance at the time.



