Grab your lip kits and take a seat, Kylie Jenner fans — because the 19-year-old cosmetics mogul and social media superstar is getting her very own Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, called Life of Kylie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

E! announced the news on Monday, April 10. “Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” Jeff Olde, E!'s executive vice president of programming and development, said in a statement. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

According to E!, the eight-episode series will document her entrepreneurial endeavors as well as her downtime spent with her BFF Jordyn Woods. For her part, Jenner is ready to show viewers how much she’s grown since making her television debut on KUWTK in 2007 at the tender age of 9, and she’s thrilled to invite fans into her inner circle.

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” the reality-TV star — who is serving as executive producer alongside momager Kris Jenner — said of the project. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Life of Kylie, which will premiere later this summer on E!, joins the family of other KUWTK spinoffs including Khloé & Lamar, Rob & Chyna, Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

