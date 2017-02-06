Get your credit cards ready! Lady Gaga announced her Joanne world tour on Monday, February 6, the morning after her impressive Super Bowl LI halftime show performance.
The global trek kicks off in Vancouver on August 1 and will travel to stadiums and arenas across the world, including New York City's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park and Miami's American Airlines Arena.
Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that the six-time Grammy winner, 30, was set to reveal her Joanne tour dates on Monday morning. She has previously toured six times, most recently wrapping up the Cheek to Cheek tour with jazz icon Tony Bennett in August 2015.
Gaga's announcement came hours after she wowed millions of viewers across the nation with her physically-demanding Super Bowl halftime show at Houston's NRG Stadium. The 13-minute set featured a career-spanning medley of her hits, including "Just Dance," "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance." Gaga previously sang on the NFL field in February 2016, when she belted the national anthem at Super Bowl 50.
Tickets the first leg of the North American shows go on sale via Live Nation on February 13. See the full list of tour dates below!
August 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
August 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
August 5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
August 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
August 13 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park
August 15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
August 19 - Omaha, NB - CenturyLink Center
August 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
August 23 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
August 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
August 28 - New York City, NY - Citi Field
September 1 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
September 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 6 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
September 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 15 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio Festival
September 22 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
September 24 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
September 26 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
September 29 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena
October 1 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
October 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
October 6 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
October 9 - London, UK - O2 Arena
October 15 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena
October 17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
October 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
October 23 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe
October 26 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 28 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
November 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
November 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
November 15 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
November 16 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
November 19 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
November 28 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
November 30 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
December 1 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
December 3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
December 5 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
December 8 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
December 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
December 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
