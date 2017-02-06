Get your credit cards ready! Lady Gaga announced her Joanne world tour on Monday, February 6, the morning after her impressive Super Bowl LI halftime show performance.

The global trek kicks off in Vancouver on August 1 and will travel to stadiums and arenas across the world, including New York City's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park and Miami's American Airlines Arena.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that the six-time Grammy winner, 30, was set to reveal her Joanne tour dates on Monday morning. She has previously toured six times, most recently wrapping up the Cheek to Cheek tour with jazz icon Tony Bennett in August 2015.



Gaga's announcement came hours after she wowed millions of viewers across the nation with her physically-demanding Super Bowl halftime show at Houston's NRG Stadium. The 13-minute set featured a career-spanning medley of her hits, including "Just Dance," "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance." Gaga previously sang on the NFL field in February 2016, when she belted the national anthem at Super Bowl 50.



Tickets the first leg of the North American shows go on sale via Live Nation on February 13. See the full list of tour dates below!

August 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

August 5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

August 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 13 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

August 15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 19 - Omaha, NB - CenturyLink Center

August 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 23 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

August 28 - New York City, NY - Citi Field

September 1 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

September 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 6 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

September 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 15 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio Festival

September 22 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

September 24 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

September 26 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

September 29 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena

October 1 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

October 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

October 6 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena

October 9 - London, UK - O2 Arena

October 15 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena

October 17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

October 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

October 23 - Stockholm, SE - Ericsson Globe

October 26 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 28 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

November 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

November 15 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

November 16 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

November 19 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

November 28 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

November 30 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

December 1 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

December 3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

December 5 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

December 8 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

December 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

