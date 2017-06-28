Lamar Odom talked about his coma and recovery during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, June 28, and Us Weekly has the exclusive sneak peek.

The former basketball pro, 37, denied allegations that he was using drugs prior to being found comatose at a Las Vegas-area brothel in October 2015. “I think that was God just trying to talk to me and get me to stop doing whatever I was doing,” he said. “Because I didn’t take any drugs that night.”

Williams, 52, pointed out that the toxicology report said that Odom had cocaine in his system. “OK, but I didn’t,” he claimed.

The former L.A. Laker said he had to relearn his motor skills after the scary incident. “I can’t walk or talk when I woke up,” he said. “That was the scariest part, especially not being able to walk.”

The host asked whether his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, was by his side following the incident. “Yeah, she held me down at the time,” he said, adding that there were no cameras and it was real love that spurred her to support him.

In March, Odom opened up to Us Weekly about what happened at the brothel. “I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all,” he told Us at the time. “I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”



Although Kardashian delayed finalizing their divorce, their four-year marriage was already over. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women,” he told Us. “That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do.” Kardashian refiled for divorce in May 2016, and it was finalized last December. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is now dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

