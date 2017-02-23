Something’s brewing! Consummate hostess (and Us Weekly’s guest entertaining editor) Lauren Conrad never throws one of her signature parties without incorporating a special treat for her guests to take home. After settling on a secret-garden-inspired tea party theme for a friend’s birthday, she immediately knew her parting gifts would be small jars of honey with honeycomb (and a miniature dip stick), as well as customized tea bags. “What’s a tea party without tea?” she points out. “It’s nice to give out a little candle to burn or a little sweet that guests can take but don’t feel obligated to keep in their home.” In the video above, she offers a step-by-step tutorial for how to assemble the DIY tea blends.

Yoni Goldberg

Loose green, black or white tea leaves will form your base, but after that, the Celebrate author recommends adding seasonal ingredients, such as citrus peel in the summer or warming spices in the fall and winter. Another idea: Use flavors that accent your theme. For this party, the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s designer, whose new Dress Up Shop collection is now available, chose peony, lavender and rose. “A little goes a long way,” cautions Conrad, 31, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell later this year.

To further personalize the goodies, you can tie on a charm that nods to the theme chosen for your guest of honor. Notes Conrad, the accent also serves a practical purpose: “It adds a little bit of weight when you have your tea bag in the cup.” For one last flourish, she incorporates a hole-punched heart in thick blue paper that reflects the party’s color palette.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!