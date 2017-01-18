Behind the scenes of Us Weekly's photo shoot with Lauren Conrad on January 10, 2017. Credit: Yoni Goldberg

Everything is an occasion! Lauren Conrad may be expecting her first child with husband William Tell, but that’s not the only thing she’s planning for this year: The Celebrate author, 30, is once again joining Us Weekly as guest entertaining editor, which means she has four more fabulous parties in the works.



Yoni Goldberg

Arriving on set at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles, Conrad demonstrated her keen eye for details as she discussed how best to weave her chosen color palette — pale blues and lavenders — throughout the table settings and décor. “In addition to time of year, the first thing I really consider is venue,” says the consummate hostess, who is putting an elegant twist on a birthday bash by turning it into a garden-inspired tea party. “Incorporating elements that are already there makes things feel more appropriate and organic.”



Yoni Goldberg





But for the Kohl’s designer, that simple jumping-off point can lead to major creativity — as evidenced by the moss tabletop and hand-crafted floral wreaths she and prop stylist Kate Martindale devised. Little touches such as themed favors can enhance the ambiance and make your guests feel special. Her trick for choosing something attendees will appreciate comes from her rule-of-thumb for Christmas presents: “When people ask me what I want, I say: something you can eat, drink or burn.” That way, she tells Us, you’re not just giving a trinket that will lie around someone’s house unused.



Want Lauren’s other party-throwing secrets? Keep your eyes peeled on newsstands next month for the big reveal of her first soiree of the year.



