Ready for her new gig! Leah Remini stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, August 7, and discussed her excitement over joining the cast of Kevin Can Wait as a series regular. “At the end of the last season I played his partner, we were cops together,” Remini explained of the role. "So I just come back as that character.”

Jeff Neumann/CBS

The actress, 47, who was on the late-night show to discuss the new season of her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, noted that she was extremely appreciative of fans’ excitement about seeing her and James costarring on the small screen again seven years after their hit series, The King of Queens, ended. “I love that,” she said. "It’s an amazing feeling.”

Remini confirmed that she was joining the cast of Kevin Can Wait in a regular role on Saturday, June 3. "Dreams do come true,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "#blessed #grateful.”

The same day, Erinn Hayes announced that she would be exiting the CBS series. "True, I've been let go from the show,” wrote Hayes, who starred as James’ wife, Donna, on the sitcom. "Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

David M. Russell/CBS

CBS programming boss Thom Sherman later revealed that Hayes’ character will be killed, as opposed to being written off in a different way. "We talked about other things,” he said during a panel at the Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday, August 1. "Ultimately this what was decided with the producers that this was the best way to move forward.”

Kevin Can Wait season 2 premieres on CBS on Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.