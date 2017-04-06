Blanche Devereaux would be proud. Lena Dunham and her Girls costars transformed into the Golden Girls cast for a hilarious skit on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Jimmy Kimmel, 49, and Dunham, 30, imagined what a Girls reunion show might look like 50 years in the future. And, according to the LOL-worthy clip above, it is very reminiscent of the iconic ‘80s sitcom starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

ABC

Dunham and her Girls castmates Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams and Jemima Kirke slipped into their best senior citizen garb for an opening title sequence — apparently directed by Blue Ivy Carter and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, according to the credits — set to the Golden Girls’ theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend.”

ABC

Kirke’s dentures fall out of her mouth as she’s reading the newspaper, while a wrinkly Dunham peeks out from behind a shower curtain, showing off her bare breasts as her character, Hannah, often does on Girls.

Danielle Levitt/HBO

The mini-episode that follows shows the ladies getting into all kinds of geriatric fun. Kirke’s Jessa is on “recreational morphine,” and Williams’ Marnie is celebrating her “63rd birthday/divorce/knee surgery party."

To see what part Kimmel plays, watch the video above. Girls airs on HBO Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

