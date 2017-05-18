Do we sense shade? Liam Payne shared his thoughts about his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles’ solo music career. See what he had to say in the video above!

Speaking with Music Choice for a video interview published on Thursday, May 18, Payne, 23, explained why he isn’t particularly fond of Styles’ single “Sign of the Times,” from his recently released self-titled debut album.

“Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” he admitted. “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

Payne also told Music Choice that Styles, 23, would most likely be turned off by his solo endeavors as well. “And I think the funny thing is, [Harry] would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music, where it’s like my song’s more [like Tyga’s] ‘Rack City,’” Payne said of his urban-inspired sound. “And his song is more of a different era to something I’d listen to, I guess.”

During his chat with Music Choice, Payne — who welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Bear, with girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March — also spoke about fellow 1D alum Niall Horan’s rising solo career.

“I heard the rest of the boys’ debut songs. Obviously Niall had ‘Slow Hands’ out and he had ‘This Town,’ which is great,” Payne, who drops his upcoming single “Strip That Down” on Friday, May 19, said. “And Niall’s gone down the singer-songwriter route, which is really cool.”

