‘Life of Kylie' Recap: Kylie Jenner Calls Out Fake Lip Kits!

Calling out the fakes! Kylie Jenner investigated counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics products during the Sunday, August 13, episode of Life of Kylie. She also got real about working with her friends.

Being the Boss

It may look like Jenner's squad just chills with the social media star and her dogs all day, but they actually do a lot of work. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got real about balancing being the boss and being cool with her crew at age 19. "You can’t really let people working around you get too comfortable because that’s when you get taken advantage of," Jenner said, noting the time her sister Kim Kardashian got taken advantage of by an employee. Better safe than sorry!

Passion for Makeup

Jenner dished on what it was like starting her makeup brand at a young age. She was always obsessed with makeup, but insecure of her small lips. She used to buy lipliner that matched her natural lip color to draw them bigger. However, she could never find the perfect shade and decided to make her own.

"None of us knew how big it was going to be," she said. The reality star ordered a small amount at first and didn’t think she’d sell out. Now, she’s on her way to owning a billion-dollar company.

Laying Down the Law

Tokyo Stylez’s boyfriend, Chris, hung out with Jenner and her crew a lot during glam sessions. Momager Kris Jenner was getting worried that he was getting too close and blurring the work-friendship line, though. "If there’s a real problem, I will put my foot down,” Kylie said, and brushed off her mom’s concerns.

Checking Out the Fakes

Kylie got wind of people creating fake makeup posed as Kylie Cosmetic products and decided she had to do something. The counterfeits contained dangerous materials, such as glue and gasoline, and Kylie was freaking out about it. “I just feel a responsibility to take matters into my own hands,” she explained. Kylie and Jordyn Woods headed to investigate.

Jordyn was surrounded by paparazzi when she got out of the car to buy the fakes, and the dealer didn’t want to sell them to her because of the cameras.

“I just don’t want people to think that this is a representation of my product and who I am,” Kylie said. Kris later said that they would get a lawyer to keep her brand as authentic as possible.

Life of Kylie airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

