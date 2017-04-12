Netflix

She'll be there for them! Netflix announced on Wednesday, April 12, that Grace and Frankie has been renewed for a fourth season, and Lisa Kudrow will join the cast in a guest-starring arc. The role will reunite the Emmy winner, 53, with Friends cocreator Marta Kauffman.

Kudrow will star alongside leads Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) as Grace's longtime manicurist, Sheree, according to Variety. Sheree and Grace will develop a close friendship, which irritates Frankie and threatens to cause a division between the titular characters. Season 4 is scheduled to debut in 2018.

The announcement of the renewal comes less than three weeks after the season 3 premiere of the Netflix comedy-drama. The series follows Grace and Frankie's blossoming — and sometimes hostile — friendship after their husbands, Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston), announce that they are leaving them to marry each other.



Tomlin has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her role on the show. Kudrow, meanwhile, most recently made guest appearances on Angie Tribeca and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

