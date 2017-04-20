A 6-year-old teaches Steve Harvey a very little secret on the Sunday, April 23, episode of Little Big Shots, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the preview clip for the NBC hit, Rhys, a snail whisperer from Wells, Maine, tells Harvey her secret for coaxing a snail to come out of its shell: “You take a snail, and you hum to it.”

Naturally, Harvey needs to see this trick in action, so they pull out a small case of either 15 or 50 snails — “I’m not sure,” Rhys charmingly muses before plucking a mollusk — and she successfully demonstrates her expertise.



The host, amazed, then attempts the task himself while a giggling Rhys holds out a snail.

In fact, humming to get a snail out of its shell isn’t so uncommon. The New York Times dove into the science behind the phenomenon in an August 2016 piece, in which Dr. Luke Miller, a marine biologist at San Jose State University, was “not sure that humming is actually required” when coaxing a snail.

Watching a child hum to a snail with wonder in her eyes, however, is scientifically proven to be adorable.

Watch the clip above. Little Big Shots airs on NBC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

