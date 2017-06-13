Getting prepared for parenthood! Zach and Tori Roloff get ready for the birth of their son on Little People, Big World’s Tuesday, June 13, episode, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“It’s almost time for this baby to come out,” Zach says in an on-camera interview. "Our room is all set, our house is set. We’re definitely to the point where we just want to meet him.”

As Zach takes a seat in his chair to set up a baby carrier, Tori sees a potential photo opportunity once their son is born. “This is literally going to be the picture,” Tori says. “Just you two, staring at each other.”

After spending some time discussing the high-tech devices they have for their baby, the conversation takes a more serious turn when Zach brings up Tori’s birth plan. “Doctors appointment coming up,” he says to his wife. “Do we have to decide about either natural birth or C-section at this appointment?” Tori responds, “It’s never going to be a final decision.”

“It’s preferred to have a natural birth,” Zach explains. “If you have a large head going through a tiny hole, it could be painful.” Tori adds that the prospect of going under the knife to welcome her child scares her. “Cesarian has never really come into my mindset,” she says. "It’s just nerve-wracking being on an operating table. I’ve never been on an operating table before."

After a conversation about the potential surgery, Tori declares: "Women are so much stronger than men, holy smokes.”

Watch the couple discuss the birth in the clip above.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

