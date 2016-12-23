Christmas has come early for the Roloffs! Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff is engaged to boyfriend Joel, with TLC confirming the exciting news after she posted photos of her new bling to Instagram on Thursday, December 22.



Molly, 23, shared a photo of herself wearing the engagement ring while cozying up to dad Matt Roloff. She posted a pic showing off the ring as her mom, Amy Roloff, beams alongside her.



Amy also posted the photo of herself with her daughter on December 22 and captioned it, "My baby girl. My best birthday gift ever (we share same bday) My Molly girl… is home for Christmas AND she is engaged to be married. Woohoo! So happy for her."



"Joel is one lucky man to capture her heart," Amy continued. "Yes he's a great guy. Love Love her forever & always #secondact #shesgettingmarried #mybabygirl #awedding #mollyandjoel."



Molly, who graduated from Whitworth University in a season 10 episode that aired in July, hasn't really shared much about her love life recently on the show.

The Tuesday, December 20, episode included scenes of her supporting Amy's fledgling romance with a new man. (Amy and Matt finalized their divorce in May 2016 but continue to work together on their Oregon farm.)



This is certainly an exciting time for the Roloffs. Molly's brother Zach and his wife, Tori, announced last month that they are expecting their first child together, which will be Matt and Amy's first grandchild. (Zach and his parents are little people; Molly and brother Jeremy, who is Zach's fraternal twin, are of average height.)



Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

