Stars are just like Us — they get stuck on the subway, too! Lorde revealed that she once got trapped on the New York City subway for four hours.

Noam Galai/WireImage

“I did get stuck on the F for four hours … sitting on the floor for four hours!” the 20-year-old singer explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, July 18. “All I could think about was that I had a little oatmeal sachet in my bag and I was like, ‘If anyone finds out, this is going to be like, prized commodity.’ It’s going to be like Lost! We’re going to be family now, we’re gonna be here forever.”



Despite her unfortunate experience, the Grammy winner still loves the subway and actually gave it a shout-out in the notes of her latest album, Melodrama.



“I love the subway … it would help me kind of be around people, because when you’re working in the studio, you’re very isolated and kind of just hang out with a couple people, so I feel like it sort of reintroduced me into society,” she said to Seth Meyers.



In addition to sharing her subway horror story, Lorde also performed her hit "Perfect Places" live.

The New Zealand native has been sharing funny personal stories on late night TV recently. During a June 15 appearance on the Tonight Show, she admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she created a secret Instagram account to rate onion rings.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!