The gang’s all here! The cast of 2003’s Love Actually is reuniting for NBC’s Red Nose Day, and a new teaser trailer for the mini-sequel, titled Red Nose Day Actually, dropped on Wednesday, March 22. Watch it above!

In the minute-long clip, the film’s stars — including Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant, among others — use the holiday classic’s iconic cardboard signs to argue over who aged better in the last 14 years. (In the original movie, Andrew Lincoln’s character, Mark, confesses his love for Knightley’s Juliet via a set of love notes written on cardboard signs.)

“One thing’s for sure,” reads Knightley’s sign, before Grant’s sign bluntly states, “It’s not Colin Firth.”

And Neeson can’t help but ask, “I think it’s obviously Liam, isn’t it?”

As previously reported, Red Nose Day Actually was announced back in February, when the stars of the movie filmed the 10-minute short. Much of the original star-studded cast are participating in the project, such as Grant, Knightley, Neeson, Lincoln, Firth, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Rowan Atkinson.

In a press release obtained by Us Weekly, the sequel’s writer, Richard Curtis — the writer and director of Love Actually — said he was looking forward to revisiting the characters' lives and relationships in 2017.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” Curtis said in the statement. “We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day.”

The Red Nose Day Actually short will debut in the U.S. on Saturday, May 25, as part of NBC's annual Red Nose Day telecast.



