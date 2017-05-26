Blimey, that was wonderful! The Love Actually short sequel finally aired in honor of Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 25 — and it did not disappoint.

The 16-minute clip reunited several of the former costars, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson. It also revealed to audiences where the characters from the beloved 2003 romantic comedy are today.

Greg Williams/Comic Relief

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

First up, Juliet and Mark! The duo, played by Knightley and Lincoln, don't end up together as one may have hoped. Juliet is still married to Peter (Ejiofor) while Mark is now with Kate Moss, who played herself in the skit.

Juliet and Mark did get their moment on-screen together, though. Peter's BFF shows up at her doorstep — with his cue cards in hand!

Nick Briggs/Comic Relief

The Prime Minister (Grant) is still very much in love, too. He and Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) remain happy (whether she still curses a lot is still unknown!) and he has kept up with his dancing moves. This time, however, he's traded in The Pointer Sisters' "Jump" for Drake's "Hotline Bling."

Sarah Lee/Comic Relief

But it gets even better. Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), now all grown up, has continued to lean on Daniel (Liam Neeson) for love advice. "Ugh, here we go again," Daniel says.

His tune quickly changes, however, when he finds out that Sam has reconnected with his first crush Joanna (Olivia Olson), who used to do a killer cover of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

As for the others? Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) recorded another holiday album, Rufus (Rowan Atkinson) still wraps jewelry really, really slow and Jamie (Colin Firth) now has three children with Aurelia (Lucia Moniz).

To find out more about the Brits, watch the video!

