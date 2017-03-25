Some things never change. The much-anticipated Love Actually reunion premiered in the U.K. on Friday, March 24, and included such funny scenes as Hugh Grant dancing to “Hotline Bling” — and a cameo by a very famous supermodel.

The 10-minute follow-up to the hit 2003 holiday film revisited the lives of each of the flick’s main characters, starting with, of course, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) and Juliet (Keira Knightley).

At the beginning of the short film, Mark reenacts his famous cue card scene, ringing Juliet and her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor)’s doorbell a la his profession of love in the 2003 classic.

A very frank Juliet informs Mark that she’s quite happy with her life with Peter, and is stunned when the formerly lovelorn Mark reveals that he’s found love too — with supermodel Kate Moss. “Hi nice to meet you,” Moss’ own cue card reads.

Meanwhile, another one of the original film’s main characters, the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) gets into a good mood by grooving to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” as he saunters around 10 Downing Street. (He later has to embarrassingly admit to this after showing up to a press conference with his arm in a sling.)

What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it 😍🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017

Updates on other characters include a glimpse at Jamie (Colin Firth) and Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) 14 years after they first met and fell in love. The pair now share a car full of kids, but Jamie still hasn’t mastered Portuguese despite his books-on-tape tactic.

When Aurelia tells him she’s pregnant, he simply replies, “That’s great. That is great. Can we have rice with it this time though? I’m getting a little tired of stir-fry.”

Watch the clip above to see what other characters are up to nearly a decade and a half after we last left them! The Love Actually Red Nose Day Special will air on NBC in the U.S. on May 25.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!