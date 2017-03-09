Cue "All You Need Is Love"! Mark is still in love with Juliet in the upcoming Love Actually sequel — and there's a photo to prove it.

Script editor and producer Emma Freud posted a Twitter pic of Mark, played by The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, holding up a sign that reads "Tell him it's carol singers."

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

"It was 13 years ago," Freud wrote on Wednesday, March 8. "There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her… #rednosedayactually." (Freud's husband, Richard Curtis, wrote the 2003 romantic comedy.)

It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/0Zhz341Jj4 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

In the original, Mark confessed his love to Juliet (Keira Knightley) after she married his best friend Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor). She kissed him on the lips after he memorably held up a sign saying "To me, you are perfect," but the two didn't end up together.

In fact, Juliet and Peter might still be married. Freud also posted a photo of the actors on-set. "Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pajama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow," she wrote.

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow pic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Earlier this month, Freud also shared pics of Hugh Grant back in character as the British prime minister.



As previously reported, most stars from the holiday classic are reuniting for a 10-minute short for Red Nose Day. Emma Thompson, however, told the Press Association that it was "too sad" to participate following Alan Rickman's death. The Harry Potter star, who played Thompson's on-screen husband, died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

So far, reunion details have been scarce. Last month, Lincoln, 43, briefly opened up about reuniting with his former costars during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Richard got in touch about a month ago and mentioned he had something in mind. I'm shooting something in March. It's fun and going to be really great to see everyone again," he said at the time. "It's very exciting. It's a very cool thing."

