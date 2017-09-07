The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps can pinpoint the exact moment she knew her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino was over.

“It was the like the week before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people, and I didn’t know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press,” de Lesseps told Andy Cohen in a “One-On-One” episode of Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, September 6. “That was for me was the final straw.”

The former couple’s drama was an ongoing storyline on the Bravo reality series. On the show’s May 24 episode, Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill warned de Lesseps that there had been rumors of infidelity by D’Agostino. But the 52-year-old didn’t want to hear it. “I’m totally, 100 percent sure about Tom,” she insisted on the show. “And that’s all that matters.”

Now, de Lesseps wishes she had listened. The mom of Victoria, 22, and Noel, 20, (with ex husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps) admitted during her sit-down with Cohen that she failed to see the “red flags” until it was too late. “I had that moment of ‘Oh my god,’ I had these blinders and all of a sudden they came off,” she revealed. “I thought, ’This is not good.’”

She continued: “I don’t think he could give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to. I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people . . . I expected more. I expected him to change.”

Despite the persistent rumors that plagued their relationship, de Lesseps is insistent that the 50-year-old businessman never cheated. “I totally believe he was faithful,” she said. “He’s a flirty guy, he’s a social guy, and I think people take that the wrong way sometimes, but it’s not a good look.”



But she doesn’t blame D’Agostino for the breakup. “It takes two to tango,” she noted. “It was a bad situation that was not going to get any better.”

Meanwhile, D’Agostino is also taking the high road. “There was a real love lost there,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on September 6. “I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best.”

