Girl power! Lynda Carter responded to James Cameron’s critiques about Patty Jenkin’s version of Wonder Woman — and the actress did not hold back. In a Facebook message posted on Thursday, September 28, Carter fired back at the Titanic director who said that the movie was a “step backward” for women in Hollywood.

“To James Cameron — STOP dissing WW: You poor soul," Carter, 66, who starred in the Wonder Woman TV series in the ‘70s, wrote. "Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women — we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised.”

The Supergirl actress also gave a shout-out to the new Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, writing, “This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron — because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So — STOP IT.”

Carter is addressing the comments the Avatar director, 63, made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he defended his criticism of the film, despite the backlash he received for it. This time around, he critiqued how Gadot’s character was portrayed.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

"She was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting,” Cameron said. “She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the '60s."

The Guardian also published an interview on August 24, where Cameron told the newspaper, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing. I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie, but to me, it’s a step backwards.”

Last month, Jenkins, 46, responded to Cameron via Twitter. “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman. Strong women are great,” she wrote at the time. “His praise of my film Monster and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women always have to be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving then we haven’t come very far have we.”

Warner Bros

She added: “I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful women. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.”

Jenkins has yet to address Cameron’s more recent comments. Wonder Woman is currently $1 million shy of potentially becoming the biggest superhero origin film in history.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!