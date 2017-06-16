Maci Bookout is doing what she can. The mom of three seeks advice on how to approach ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards about his drug problem in a sneak peek of the Monday, June 19, episode of Teen Mom OG.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Bookout tells a counselor on the phone in the teaser above. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

The counselor asks Bookout if she’s thinking she would have to take legal action when it comes to custody of their 8-year-old son, Bentley.

“I’m hoping it [doesn’t come to that]. If I’m limiting access to him, then I’m also going to have to do that with his parents because they are pretty much the sole caregivers [when Bentley's with Ryan],” she explains, adding that she believes that Edwards’ parents “enable” his drug use.

As previously reported, Edwards has since checked into rehab. E! News reported on June 3 that the MTV star was “doing well” in treatment.

Bookout first revealed that Edwards was struggling during the May 29 episode when she told her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she was going to stage an intervention.

“I’m just gonna be like, ‘You have to go to rehab,’” she explained. “It’s about saving his life.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!