Madonna has been stirring up controversy since she burst onto the pop music scene in 1982 with the release of her debut single, "Everybody." From her shocking statements to her provocative performances, the Queen of Pop's wildest moments.

In 1984, at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna, now 58, took bridal style to a whole new level when she donned a lingerie-inspired wedding dress for a racy performance of “Like a Virgin,” the iconic single from her second studio LP of the same name.

Years later, Her Madgesty’s eyebrow-raising routine still had people talking. “I figured if I was going to present myself as a virgin to anyone, it should be you,” she quipped to Johnny Carson during a 1987 appearance on The Late Show.

Madonna continued — and still continues more than three decades into her career! — to electrify audiences. As fans will recall, she caused a media firestorm when she kissed her pop descendants Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs. And, more recently, in 2015, she headlined her massively successful Rebel Heart Tour.

But the Grammy winner isn’t known just for her intoxicating stage presence. She’s also famous for speaking her mind and sometimes sharing TMI. In 2012, she shaded Lady Gaga — who has been accused of copying the “Express Yourself” singer on multiple occasions — by calling her music “reductive.” And in 2015, during a rousing game of “Never Have I Ever” with Justin Bieber on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she candidly revealed that she has indeed had sex with more than two people on the same day.

