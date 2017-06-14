They’ve dealt with everything from trust issues to family disputes, but it seems that Married at First Sight newlyweds Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs are still going strong. On Tuesday, June 13, Nate, 26, posted a photo in which he's holding Shiela’s hand, hinting that the couple was in a good place despite their many differences.

"Trials and tribulations will come,” he wrote. “But that’s when you grab the hand of the one you care about most and keep fighting the good fight.”

Although they’ve fought through several rough patches since getting married on the show's season premiere, which aired April 20, the couple hit a major milestone on the Lifetime series' Thursday, June 8, episode when Sheila, 31, decided to take Nate’s last name. Sheila, who is a director of operations for a school district in Chicago, told her husband, "For me, it symbolizes that I am all in.”



Trials and tribulations will come, but that's when you grab the hand 👫of the one you care about most and keep fighting the good fight🙌🏾 #marriedatfirstsight #mafs @lifetimetv #TheDuhons #duhonGoldenRule A post shared by Nate Duhon (@nateduey) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

"That moment, it meant everything to me," Nate said to the camera. "That is probably one of the best gifts she could ever give me.”

One person who may not be as thrilled about Sheila’s new name: Nate's mother, who reiterated on the relationship series’ most recent episode how “disappointed” she was in her son for marrying a complete stranger. A troubled Nate told the camera, "I really don't want to have to choose between my wife and my mom."

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!