#Dadlife. Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali gushed over his newborn daughter, Bari, on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, February 26. While chatting with Ryan Seacrest before the ceremony, the Oscar-nominated star, 43, admitted he hasn’t gotten much sleep since becoming a dad. Watch the cute moment in the video above.



“I’m a special kind of tired right now,” Ali said after Seacrest congratulated him on both his Best Supporting Actor nom and Bari’s birth. “It’s amazing though. I’m very grateful … [she was born on the] 22nd and now we are here.”



His little girl kept him and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, waiting though, Ali shared. “She was late … she was running late. She was supposed to be here the 13th, around then, so I was starting to get concerned, but she’s here and healthy.”



As previously reported, the House of Cards star announced his daughter’s arrival on Instagram with a sweet shot of Sami-Karim holding her on Friday, February 24. “Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces,” he captioned the precious pic from inside the hospital.

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Ali and Sami-Karim, who wed in 2013, announced they were expecting in December. In January, Ali shared during an interview with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel that they wanted to name their daughter something simple.

“My wife’s name is Amatus Sami,” Ali told Kimmel ahead of the awards show. “But we’re going to do something a little bit simpler for our child. Keep it unique.”

