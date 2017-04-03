One step at a time! Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a recovery update with his fans on Saturday, April 1, after undergoing surgery for a torn calf muscle.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, has been away from the ballroom since suffering the injury during rehearsals with partner Heather Morris last week. On March 29, he posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed and captioned the pic, "Getting un-broken." Now, he is slowly making a comeback thanks to physical therapy.

Therapy day 3 post calf muscle tear, progress check... 😳 @allstartherapy @spire_institute #seedsorthopaedics #MyDocIsBetterThanYours #ModernDayMiracles A post shared by @maksimc on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

"Therapy day 3 post calf muscle tear, progress check…" he captioned an Instagram video of himself walking down a hallway. "#MyDocIsBetterThanYours #ModernDayMiracles."

Courtesy Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

"It's getting there," he told his followers in the clip. "Almost."

The Ukrainian hunk isn't getting down about the setback. "I still feel like we have a chance [at the Mirrorball trophy]," he told Good Morning America on March 31. [Heather deserves] it and I want to give you 150 percent effort and be physically active as I was at my best when nothing hurt. I want to come back and win."

The Glee alum, 30, is currently teamed with Alan Bersten until Chmerkovskiy returns. Morris and Bersten danced the jive during week two and earned a 30 out of 40 score. (She and Chmerkovskiy scored 28 out of 40 during the premiere.)

