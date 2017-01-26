Not all changes come easy! Mama June Shannon breaks down in tears prior to her weight loss surgery in a preview for her new reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, released on Wednesday, January 25.



In the two-minute clip, the 37-year-old single mother nervously lies in a hospital bed prior to being wheeled into surgery, with youngest daughter Alana, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, at her bedside.

“After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different,” Mama June tells her girls. Off screen, Pumpkin gets emotional as she tells the matriarch, “I don’t want you to look different.”



“I’m scared too,” Mama June admits, tears springing to her eyes. “I know that, like, y’all are worried about me not coming back.”



Luckily for the ladies, however, Alana, a.k.a Honey Boo Boo, provides some much-needed comic relief. “I kind of have something to tell you, but I really don’t want to,” she says. “I’m hungry.”

The rest of the clip revisits the series of events that led up to Shannon’s decision to go under the knife. The biggest impetus, it seems, was that she and her ex, Sugar Bear, took a spin on Marriage Boot Camp, where he revealed that he had cheated on her. After that, the reality star was ready to say goodbye to her “old life.”



“When I’m done, I’m not even going to recognize my own self in the mirror,” she narrates over a montage of her working out and stepping onto scales.



The reality TV family has stayed largely out of the spotlight following allegations in late 2014 that Mama June had reunited with her ex Mark McDaniel, a registered sex offender who allegedly molested Mama June’s daughter Anna Cardwell when she was just 8 years old.



TLC subsequently canceled the popular Toddlers and Tiaras spinoff show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Mama June: From Not to Hot will premiere on February 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.



