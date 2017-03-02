Mama June Shannon faced some scary complications during her gastric bypass surgery, and a new Mama June: From Not to Hot clip via Entertainment Tonight shows exactly what went down. (Warning: It’s very graphic!)

"This surgery is honestly probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she says before the procedure. “I mean, I could die from it. I’m not one to let go of control easily, and I have no control over this situation once they put me to sleep.”

One surgeon tries to comfort the nervous TV personality by telling her, “I’ll take care of you. I’ll put you in your daughters’ hands right after this.” The reality show, which documents the 37-year-old's transformation from 460 pounds to a size 4, even brings cameras inside the operating room, and viewers see the doctors cut out her stomach to insert a tube. However, when they’re trying to seal the incisions in her stomach, things go wrong and she starts bleeding.

As fans know, Mama June pulled through, but the first few days post-surgery were rough. “Well, it is day one after the surgery, and I’m feeling every bit of the pain today,” she says in a second clip. “I’m very, very sore — very agitated.”

In the video, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star struggles to get out of bed with the help of a nurse and complains that sipping a little bit of water caused her agonizing stomach cramps. Luckily, her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin," 17, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” 11, arrive with two gorgeous flower arrangements to brighten up her hospital room.

“The hardest part is over,” Mama June declares. “The surgery’s happened and I’m excited to go home and watch the fat come off of me. And in a couple of months now, I’m going to be sitting back, relaxing and dating hot men.”

As previously reported, Pumpkin revealed that her mom had gastric sleeve surgery back in May 2015. Once Mama June began to lose weight, she underwent another procedure to remove loose skin, and to top it all off, she got her breasts done.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays on We TV at 10 p.m. ET.

