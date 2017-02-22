If Mama June Shannon is going to attend her ex-husband's wedding, she might as well pick up some new arm candy for the occasion. The reality star shocks her family members by revealing that she is heading out on a date on Mama June: From Not to Hot's Friday, February 24, premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The We TV unscripted series' preview clip shows Shannon, 37, surprising her kin by telling them that she has a date, in the hopes of landing a new man to bring to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson's upcoming nuptials. (Shannon and Thompson, 45, split in September 2014, 16 months after they tied the knot; Thompson married Jennifer Lamb in January.)

"Everybody's on me about getting a date for Sugar Bear's wedding," the reality TV mainstay grouses to the camera. "I finally found one, and everybody's up on my ass. What the hell?"

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum tells her family, "Y'all had the idea at lunch for me to get a hot, 'smexy' guy for Sugar Bear's wedding. And I only got a couple months, so I got to get started now." She explains that her prospective beau is named Jeff, and the pair met on dating app Tinder.

Shannon's daughter Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) asks, "How did you meet this dude, anyways?" Shannon replies, "I mean, you're too young to kind of know about that." But Alana didn't fall off the turnip truck yesterday and asks, "Is it the one where you shop for guys, and you swipe left and right?" Her concerned mom responds, "How do you know about that?"

Watch the clip above. Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on We TV Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

