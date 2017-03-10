It's the moment of truth. Mama June Shannon undergoes a rigorous eight-week training routine and then steps on a scale to check her progress on Mama June: From Not to Hot's Friday, March 10, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv unscripted series' preview clip shows Shannon working with trainer Kenya Crooks after her recovery from weight-loss surgery. At the start of the process, she weighs 295 pounds and is aiming to slim down significantly before ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding to Jennifer Lamb, which was 22 weeks away at the time of filming. (Thompson and Lamb tied the knot in Georgia in late January.)



"No more messin' around — it's time to get to work, baby," Shannon, 37, tells the camera. As she and Crooks take the field to jog and lift weights, he tells her, "I'm not going to weigh you for the next eight weeks — you're going to see some amazing results."

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum tells the camera that she's encouraged by her progress: "I'm finally off this liquid diet, and eating real food has never tasted so good. … You know, I'm going to have to give Kenya some credit. I've never felt this good before. Eating healthy gives me a lot more energy, which makes me work out harder and makes me lose the weight faster."

Finally, after eight weeks have elapsed, the time has come for Shannon to find out how much weight she's actually lost. "You put in the work — now let's see the results," Crooks tells her just before she steps on the scale. And Shannon adds, "Oh, my God — I am too nervous to even look at this scale. Please let me make it under 220."

Watch the clip above to see the workout regimen that the reality TV mainstay followed to help her drop 460 pounds to a size 4 over the course of the season. Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

