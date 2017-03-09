Mama June, is that you? Mama June Shannon reveals her dramatically slimmer figure while on her way to the gym in a new preview clip from the Friday, March 10, episode of her reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In the minute-and-a-half clip, the 37-year-old reality star pops by her 11-year-old daughter Alana Thompson’s room before leaving to work out. Alana, a.k.a “Honey Boo Boo,” is busy counting and cleaning her coins, but looks up to ask her mom a very important question.

“Well, Jennifer called me,” she tells Shannon after some hesitation, of her dad’s new fiancée. Her mom doesn’t look too crazy about the news. “Why in the hell is she calling you?” Shannon demands.

Thompson looks down at the floor as she says slowly, “You know she’s having a wedding and I’m going to be the flower girl, right? Kind of, she asked me to go with her to pick out some flower girl dresses for the wedding. Me and her, just me and her.”

Shannon does not look pleased by her daughter’s request as Thompson hurries on, “I wanted to ask if you wanted to come. For not Sugar Bear, not Jennifer, but for me, for my support.”

“Uh, that s--t ain’t gonna happen,” Mama June says decisively. “I mean, that’s a little messed up, especially about an event like this.” In a confessional, the former Honey Boo Boo star says to the cameras, “I don’t know why Jennifer would call an 11-year-old and not me. I mean, what type of woman does that? Is she that scared of me?”

As previously reported, Shannon’s ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, tied the knot with his new wife, Jennifer Lamb, in an intimate backyard ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia, in late January. In images released by WE tv, Alana looked adorable in a pretty yellow dress and jean jacket; it’s unclear whether Shannon was in attendance.

The reality star, who drops from 460 pounds to a size 4 over the course of the show, looks significantly slimmer in the clip in a black track suit and blonde ponytail.

Watch the WE tv clip above to see Shannon’s stunning new look.

