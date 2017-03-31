One fewer handful of rice to clean up. Mama June Shannon's kids learn that their mother is no longer an invited guest at Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding on Mama June: From Not to Hot's Friday, March 31, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The WE tv unscripted series' preview clip shows Shannon's daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson video-messaging with Sugar Bear's fiancee, Jennifer Lamb. "I don't know why Jennifer's calling me, because every time I talk to her, it causes some issue with Mama," Alana tells the camera.

During their conversation, Lamb informs Alana that Shannon, 37, is not welcome to attend the nuptials. When Alana wonders why Shannon is off the guest list, Lamb explains, "Because she's been calling and leaving nasty stuff."

Lamb tells the camera that she doesn't have any qualms about twisting Sugar Bear's arm when it comes to Shannon's presence. "I don't have to have his right to say who's at my house and who's at my wedding — that's my day," Lamb explains.

Meanwhile, a distraught Alana, 11, says in a testimonial, "Why does Jennifer put me in front of this adult crap? I'm too young for this. My mama's gonna take the news of being disinvited to this wedding horrible. … Mama was so mad when I didn't tell her about dress shopping [with Jennifer]. I can't do this again."

Watch the clip above. Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

