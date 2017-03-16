Not happening fast enough? Mama June Shannon is concerned that she isn't slimming down as quickly as she'd like on Mama June: From Not to Hot's Friday, March 17, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The We TV unscripted series' preview clip shows Shannon working out with trainer Kenya Crooks to lose the final amount of weight required to qualify for a surgical procedure. "I've got to lose 10 pounds in 11 days, and Kenya's here to help me," she tells the camera.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch, 37, tries jumping rope with Crooks, but she clearly has trouble getting the hang of it. "I don't know how June got that big in the first place, because you have to have some kind of coordination to get the fork from [the plate] to [your mouth], and she has none," Crooks quips to the camera.



The pair later head indoors so that Shannon can check her weight, and neither of them is pleased that she is 199 pounds. "OK, but when I talk to my manager, I need to be, like, low 190s to have the surgery," a concerned Shannon says. And Crooks tells the camera, "Now I'm over here doing the math, and I'm thinking, 'With all the work that we've been doing, she still should be dropping more weight.' I'm starting to wonder if she's really committed to this thing."

Watch the clip above to see the workout regimen that helped the reality TV stalwart drop from 460 pounds to a size 4 over the course of the season. Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on We TV Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

