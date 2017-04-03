A brand new Mama June Shannon! The reality star traveled to her ex-boyfriend Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s house for the big reveal of her size 4 figure, and he was absolutely shocked at her transformation.

In an Entertainment Tonight clip from the upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old makes the 90-minute trek from Hampton, Georgia, to her former home in McIntyre, Georgia, to see her ex, whom she split from in September 2014. Shannon’s personal trainer, Kenya Crooks, and her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, come along for support. (She shares Alana with Thompson.)

“Just being back in McIntrye brings back a lot of bad memories. People who haven’t seen me in a couple of years are going to be shocked,” she says. “Like, what the f--k am I doing here? That’s the house that I used to live in with the kids when Alana was little. Yeah, they did a lot of work to the house and it looks better, but it’s still the same damn house. That house doesn’t serve good memories.”

The TV personality is suddenly overcome with nerves when she sees Sugar Bear waiting outside. “I know I look good, but I am kind of nervous. This will be the first time I’ve seen Sugar Bear since the surgery, and I don’t know what he’s going to think,” she says. “I don’t know if I’m ready for this."

The clip shows Shannon’s legs as she exits the car in a long red dress. “Oh, s--t,” Sugar Bear says in a confessional.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, who previously weighed around 460 pounds, underwent gastric sleeve surgery and stuck to an intense diet and exercise regimen to slim down. She also endured several plastic surgeries, including excess skin removal on her neck and arms, a tummy tuck and a boob job, to complete her astonishing transformation. Shannon was photographed for the first time this week since revealing her weight loss on the We TV docuseries, and looked drastically thinner in a maroon sweatshirt and gray leggings.

The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on We TV Friday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

