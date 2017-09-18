Supportive plus-one! Mandy Moore’s fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, attended the 2017 Emmy Awards with the This Is Us actress after all on Sunday, September 17.

Although the newly engaged couple didn’t walk the red carpet together, the Dawes frontman did join Moore, 33, at her seat inside the Microsoft Theater in L.A. The pair looked adorable together and shared a laugh when Moore’s costar Sterling K. Brown won in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Moore and Goldsmith later attended the Governors Ball together. “Mandy was clapping and laughing at their conversation,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. The pair spent time with her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, and his rumored girlfriend, Kelly Egarian.



Us Weekly confirmed last week that Goldsmith popped the question after two years of dating. Moore split from ex-husband Ryan Adams in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage.

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres on NBC on Tuesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

