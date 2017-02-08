Team Jack! Mandy Moore's parents aren't very happy with her This Is Us character, Rebecca Pearson, at the moment. The actress, 32, posted two screenshots of separate text exchanges that she had with the pair following the show's "I Call Marriage" episode, which aired on Tuesday, February 7.

Apparently, Moore's parents didn't like how Rebecca told her husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), that her band was going on tour right after he planned a romantic night for her.



Mom and Dad know how to keep it real. Thanks guys? 😂 #thisisus A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

"Great show tonight Mimi!! Pretty heavy!!! Wow! Xoxoxo," her mom texted. "Although Rebecca has issues doesn't she? Hopefully she is made to look better in future episodes…right now Jack is the super hero."

The remark took the former pop star by surprise. "Whaaaaa? Really?" she replied. "What issues??"

Moore's dad wasn't sympathetic either. "You are so mean…" he texted. "After Jack was so sweet and romantic, you tell him about the tour… your timing was awful."

Switching gears, he added: "We loved the episode."

The Walk to Remember star laughed off their comments on Instagram. "Mom and dad know how to keep it real," she wrote. "Thanks guys?"

This Is Us was just renewed for two more seasons. The freshman show airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.



