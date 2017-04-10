Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Good news, Lambily! Mariah Carey has re-signed with Epic Records and is set to release her long-awaited new album "later this year," the label announced on Monday, April 10.

The pop diva inked a joint partnership between her Butterfly MC Records and the Sony Music Entertainment label. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the partnership shuts down rumors that the singer was in jeopardy of being dropped by her label after the mediocre success of her latest single, "I Don't."

"To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career," Epic Records Chairman and CEO L.A. Reid said in a press release. "Mariah's incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer and performer par excellence. Mariah's chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah's success for years to come."

The partnership comes on the heels of the news that Carey and her backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits after nearly five months of dating. As documented on the star's E! docuseries, Mariah's World, the former couple's friendship turned flirtatious soon after Carey split from Australian billionaire James Packer last year.



As the "We Belong Together" singer continues to work on her upcoming 15th studio album, she is set to join Lionel Richie as a special guest on his All the Hits tour, which kicks off in Oakland, California, on July 21.



"I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music," Carey said in Monday's press release. "I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love."

