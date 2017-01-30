‪#IDONT‬ A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Mariah Carey has a new vision of love. The superstar teased her soon-to-be-released breakup anthem, “I Don’t,” on the Sunday, January 29, season 1 finale of Mariah’s World. Watch MC perform the tune — which was inspired by her split from ex-fiancé James Packer — in the video above!



"'Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had,” Carey belts in the powerful ballad. “Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't."



As fans saw on the final installment of the Elusive Chanteuse’s eight-part E! docuseries, she vaguely addressed her decision to call it quits with the Aussie businessman back in October.

"Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through,” Carey told the camera. “And if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?"

As previously reported, Packer and the Grammy winner pulled the plug on their engagement after they got into a fight during a vacation in Greece last fall. “It was like Jekyll and Hyde,” a source close to Carey previously told Us Weekly. “Suddenly he’s like, ‘I don’t think I can do this.'"



Since then, the Las Vegas headliner has moved on with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Back in November, the duo packed on the PDA during a beach date in Hawaii, where Carey performed three shows (in Honolulu). During downtime, the pair kissed, hugged and frolicked around the seashore at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort. Delighting Lambily members everywhere, the pop diva’s sexy getaway with Tanaka, 33 — with whom she has been working on and off since 2006 — was featured on Sunday night’s episode of Mariah’s World.

"Here's the thing, I think that this is one of the most beautiful moments, that I'll never forget," the handsome choreographer told Carey on the show. "And I hope that you don't want to forget it."



Later on, the Glitter actress gushed over her budding romance with Tanaka during a confessional. “Tanaka, he’s a real person that I can relate to and be myself when I’m with him,” she said with a huge smile. “He makes me happy.”

