'Married at First Sight' Recap: Are Any of the Couples Still Married?

Karolina Wojtasik

All’s well that ends well! On the Thursday, August 3, episode of Married at First Sight, the three couples sat down with the experts to reveal how things had been going since the cameras stopped rolling. While it was mostly a pleasant trip down memory lane, that hardly meant there hadn’t been more bumps in the road for the newlyweds – all of whom had decided to stay married at the end of the season. But were they still together now six months later?

Nate and Sheila Learn to Fight Fair

First up were Nate and Sheila. Asked what he thought when he first saw Sheila walking down the aisle, Nate didn’t mince words. “Damn!” he laughed. Sheila too said she had positive first impressions of Nate. They both agreed that the high point so far had been being married off-camera (probably because they really struggled with being filmed all the time). In other happy news, Nate’s mom had finally come around and embraced their union, which made Sheila much more comfortable.



Asked if they were still married, Nate said, “Marriage is work. We understand that.” Still, he insisted they were working on it every day. “We are still married,” he said with a smile. Sheila then revealed that they had relocated to her house and she had given up her dressing room so that Nate’s brother Tyrique could have his own bedroom. (Now that’s love!) They also reported that they’d finally learned how to fight fair. “We want our marriage to win, even if our egos don’t,” Sheila wisely said.

Sheila had not had an orgasm yet, but Nate remained determined to “find the chocolate factory” for her eventually.



Karolina Wojtasik

Did Cody and Danielle Finally Do It?

Short answer: No. Though they too were still married, Cody and Danielle still had not had sex. Rachel De Alto did her best to conceal her surprise, but she didn’t do a very good job. Danielle insisted she was “working” on it (i.e. working on actually wanting to sleep with her husband), but Cody seemed a little more relaxed about the whole situation than he had when we last saw him when the season wrapped.



Pastor Calvin Roberson encouraged them to try to define what “commitment” meant to them and De Alto tried to nudge Danielle toward being a bit more affectionate, praising her for snuggling next to Cody as they did their interview.

Karolina Wojtasik

Ashley and Anthony Reveal If They’re Having a Baby

Finally came Ashley and Anthony. Though they seemed to hit it off from the get-go and had the least conflict during the season, they still struggled to find their way as husband and wife. Ashley still found Anthony’s habit of procrastinating annoying, and he still felt that she brought her stress from work home with her too often, but overall, they were in a good place.



Yes, they are still married. “Are you pregnant?” Rachel De Alto asked. “It’s in the future. It’s going to happen, but not yet,” Ashley said, adding that she and Anthony “balance each other out very well.” Anthony said that he knew that they were no longer strangers when he felt comfortable enough to fart in front of Ashley for the first time. Ahh, marriage.

Tell Us: Are you surprised all three couples are still married?



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.