Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

There's no place like home for the holiday … right? On the Thursday, June 15, episode of Married at First Sight, the couples dived deeper into their marriages and celebrated their first holiday together. To be fair, it was Labor Day, which doesn't carry the same familial weight as Thanksgiving or Christmas, but it still required the newlyweds to assemble their friends and family in one place and keep everyone from killing each other. For some, the task was easier than others.

Nate Doesn't Like Sheila's (Male) Best Friend

Things were going well, generally speaking, between Nate and Sheila — and they seemed to be on the same page in terms of most major life issues. Then came Donnay.

Donnay is Sheila's best friend, who happened to be male. During a dinner with Donnay, Sheila told him that she hoped to include Nate as much as possible in their friendship so things wouldn't be weird, but that didn't really seem to work. Nate and Sheila hosted a Labor Day rooftop gathering and about halfway through, Nate and his friends began to ask Donnay 20 questions about his relationship with Sheila. Sheila didn't like that so much. "It's not right," she said. "You don't have private conversations in a room of 20 people." She added, "Donnay is not a threat to my marriage. Nate is."



Ashley and Anthony Grow Closer

Meanwhile, Ashley and Anthony were struggling to dive beneath the surface of their newfound marriage. During a visit with Pastor Calvin Roberson, Anthony admitted that he would like to spend less time managing Ashley, explaining that he always felt he needed to come to the rescue. For her part, Ashley was annoyed to hear that she might need to change some things about herself for the good of her marriage, though she eventually conceded that she was willing to "compromise." Apparently, the semantics of "compromise" about how you handle a situation versus "change" yourself to handle it better were the pain point for her.

The pastor told them to each share something with the other that they'd never told anyone before. Anthony told Ashley that he had reservations about their relationship because of bad experiences in the past and Ashley told him that she had body image issues because kids used to call her fat.

When Labor Day rolled around, they too hosted a rooftop gathering for friends, though for some reason (that went unexplained) none of Anthony's male friends were there – only one of his female friends and a bevy of Ashley's girl squad. Anthony was actually prepared for that, but when Ashley basically abandoned him to deal with issues at her family's bar (by taking a phone call and wandering away), Anthony was pretty angry. "She pretty much walked out on me," he said to the camera. "What the f---?"

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Cody Is Tired of Not Having Sex

Trailing in the intimacy department by about 100 miles, Cody and Danielle were struggling. Tensions between them had flared further when Cody had dropped the ball on finding out the time of his friend's wedding, leaving Danielle's weekend plans in limbo. Danielle was annoyed, and being annoyed did not make her more excited to have sex.

Cody was frustrated, and told her that. "I'm trying to find balance right now between making a relationship work but also not ignoring things that in the past really didn't work for me," Danielle told her husband. When Pastor Roberson showed up, however, he had a different take on the situation and told Danielle, point-blank, that she needed to let go of the past and treat this relationship as something totally new and fresh. Danielle seemed to take the pastor's advice to heart (for the most part), but Cody didn't seem to be in a very good place.

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Labor Day Is a Day of Labor

Labor Day festivities didn't seem to provide much relief for Cody, who had to face his brother and Danielle's friend all over each other. They had met at Danielle and Cody's wedding and had been hot and heavy ever since. Seeing his brother getting so much physical affection (while he was getting none) was very hard on him. Danielle knew that Cody was feeling jealous – though she was careful not to use that word exactly – but there didn't seem to be much forward momentum in the sex department.

Tell Us: Do you think Danielle and Cody stand a chance?



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!