'Married at First Sight' Recap: One Wife Says Her Marriage Is a 'Failure'

Karolina Wojtasik

With one week until decision day, the Married at First Sight couples were all trying to figure out if their marriages would last for the long haul. While some seemed to be sailing toward staying together, others were really struggling. No one said marriage was going to be easy, but when you marry someone you don’t know, it’s that much harder … apparently.

Anthony and Ashley Settle Into Married Life

Ashley was getting frustrated that Anthony was dragging his feet about filling out the application for their new apartment (that happened to be in Ashley’s sister’s building, just FYI). “You weren’t going to do it and then you got mad at me for asking you to do it,” she argued. “Just do it!” she added to the camera.

They apologized for snapping at each other and ordered dinner. Still, Anthony was concerned about their general communication style. “That scares me the most because we have to make our final decision in a week,” he said.

They headed on a getaway to a cabin. Anthony set up a romantic evening in a tent out back with wine and chocolate, which Ashley clearly appreciated. It had not escaped her, however, that Anthony had yet to say “I love you.”

There was definitely still tension between them, however, about their upcoming move to Ashley’s sister’s building. When Ashley mentioned that her sister was looking forward to dropping in and borrowing clothes, Anthony visibly bristled. Over what was supposed to be a romantic dinner, Anthony reasoned that the main reason they were only moving into that building was because they were running out of time to make a decision. Before the fight got too big, though, Anthony decided just to drop it -- in other words, he’s mastering the art of marriage.

Nate and Sheila Might Be Done for Real

Things with Nate and Sheila picked up where they had left off, with Sheila completely freaking out on Nate. “I am done!” she shouted. “Be done with me because I am done with you! I don’t want to be with someone like you, period! Now I am going to end the marriage.”

To the camera, Sheila said their marriage was “a complete and utter failure.” For his part, Nate just looked exhausted as he confessed that he thought it was “the end” of his marriage.

In an attempt to right their course, Pastor Calvin Roberson led them through a discussion about what had happened between them. Sheila insisted that Nate had irreparably betrayed her trust, but the pastor said that wasn’t true. “You don’t believe that,” he said, urging her to reconsider her position. She responded by walking out.

Karolina Wojtasik

Nate and Sheila Kiss and Make Up – Again

Later, Nate called Sheila and convinced her to return. He apologized (again) and gave her a peace offering of a plant that represented their love. “If you’ll have me, I want to be with you forever,” she said. Nate then told her, “I love you” and she asked him to kiss her already.

They were both determined not to fall back into old habits as decision day approached. Nate then apologized to his younger brother for creating so much tension in the house and reaffirmed his commitment to being a good example for the young man.

Later, talking about how they could improve their marriage, Nate suggested that Sheila learn how to control herself during arguments. She didn’t like that so much. Instead, she suggested that he learn how to give her some space.

Karolina Wojtasik

Cody and Danielle Still Haven’t Had Sex

“Our sex life definitely needs to progress if we do want to stay married and both of us will be happy,” Cody said. He insisted he was ready for marriage, but admitted that both he and Danielle had things they needed to work on if they were going to stay together.

In an effort to turn up the romance, they headed on a romantic trip to Milwaukee. Cody was optimistic this would get them out of their “rut,” but Danielle was still worried Cody was going to try to push for more physical contact than she was comfortable with (which, to be clear, was almost none). She did seem mildly turned on watching him play pool – so that was something.

They went to a brewery and bonded over booze. “We’ve had mostly good times,” Danielle said.

“Ninety percent of this has been good,” Cody added.

They tasted beers and even held hands! Later, during a walk, they discussed their future. Then Cody brought up the fact that they hadn’t had sex yet. Danielle was openly irritated.

“It’s frustrating,” she pointed out.

“It’s tough,” Cody replied. “I don’t know how much more I can really stand or how much I want to stand,” he added to the camera. “With decision day right around the corner, maybe it’s just time to call it quits.”

