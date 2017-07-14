'Married at First Sight' Recap: One Wife Says She's Ending Her Marriage

No one said marriage was easy – especially when you marry a stranger. On the Thursday, July 13, episode of Married at First Sight, the three couples were starting to realize that decision day was fast-approaching, and no one was feeling very good about it. (ICYMI, that’s when they decide if they are going to stay together or get a divorce.)

The three pairs of newlyweds had recently met and seeing how the others were doing had stirred up all kinds of emotions for... well, for just about everyone. Cody was even more bummed that he and Danielle still weren’t knocking boots after realizing the other married duos most certainly were. “It’s making me question my marriage,” Cody admitted to the camera, while Danielle added that she was longing for that passion that they just didn’t have.

Cody and Danielle Keep Trying at Their Relationship

Cody and Danielle tried to rev up their intimacy by going on a run together. It seemed to help, until Cody announced that he was “ready to go have sex right now.” Danielle froze and replied, “I don’t know if I’m quite there.” To the camera, she reiterated that the fact that Cody kept bringing up their lack of a sex life wasn’t making her feel like having sex.

Karolina Wojtasik

Later, they went on a staycation at the hotel where they tied the knot. “I care about Cody a lot, I do,” she said to the camera. “With the decision day approaching, I just want him to know that I am still in it and I am still working on it.” They went for some drinks on a rooftop, which Cody said was “romantic.” Danielle quickly snapped that she was having trouble feeling “romantic.” Then she asked Cody how much he trusted her on a scale of one to 10. He said four or five.



Anthony and Ashley Refuse to Say ‘I Love You’

Of all the couples, Anthony and Ashley seemed to be doing the best. They were having small conflicts over her refusal to change her last name and his tendency to procrastinate, but overall, they definitely liked each other and seemed to enjoy being married. While Anthony admitted his feelings for Ashley were “growing for sure,” he confessed that he hadn’t said the L-word yet and cited the fact that people in his family didn’t say it to each other much.

Ashley meanwhile said she thought she was falling in love, probably, but she wanted Anthony to say it first. Instead of telling each other how they felt, they headed to a cooking class and then to an indoor skydiving center – but it seemed that the L-bomb would be dropped in the foreseeable future.

Karolina Wojtasik

Sheila and Nate Might Have Too Much Passion

Though their sex life was apparently very, very healthy, Sheila and Nate were really struggling to “stabilize,” as Sheila put it. Of all the couples, they seemed to have the most passion for each other, but also the biggest fights. “We can’t build an entire life together and have such extreme lows and highs,” Sheila reasoned to the camera. Nate insisted he was “extremely committed to have a successful marriage,” but at some point, off-camera, the two had yet another blow-up argument that led to Sheila packing her things and moving out of the home they shared.

Though it wasn’t caught on camera, Sheila had allegedly called Nate a “bitch,” which he responded to about as well as one would expect. When he asked her where that came from, she said, “From you acting like a bitch.” According to Sheila, Nate had said some terrible, “spiteful” things about her past that she had considered far enough below the belt that she couldn’t stay with him anymore.

Sheila ignored Nate’s calls for a long time but finally agreed to meet. He apologized (again) but she said she did not accept his apology. “I’m not going to salvage something that is beyond repair,” Sheila said. “Words don’t mean anything. Actions speak louder than words. It is evident that you are not sorry.” She added, “I don’t want to be with someone like you, period. Now I am going to end the marriage.”

